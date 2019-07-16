CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 412.53 N/A -1.24 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CEL-SCI Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

CEL-SCI Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.68. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CEL-SCI Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 230.03% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was more bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.