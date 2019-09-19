CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Since CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 531.65 N/A -1.15 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.83 shows that CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.