CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparing side by side

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 400.85 N/A -1.24 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 93 53.95 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights CEL-SCI Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Spark Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $95.79, with potential downside of -1.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 92.6%. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, 7.1% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.