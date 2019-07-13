CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 372.30 N/A -1.24 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CEL-SCI Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CEL-SCI Corporation has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 30.2%. Insiders held 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.