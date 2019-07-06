CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Comparing side by side

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 4 522.47 N/A -1.24 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation. Its rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 94.5% respectively. 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.