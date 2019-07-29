CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 440.56 N/A -1.24 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CEL-SCI Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13 and 13 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 35.2%. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was more bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.