CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Contrasting side by side

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 440.56 N/A -1.24 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.48 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights CEL-SCI Corporation and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CEL-SCI Corporation and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was more bullish than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.