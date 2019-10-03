CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparison side by side

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 13.93M -4.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 403,059,975.52% 0% -102.6% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 46,263,699.77% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential downside of -58.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was less bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.