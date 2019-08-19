CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Contrasting side by side

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 501.50 N/A -1.15 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 254.61 N/A -3.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.