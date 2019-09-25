CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Contrasting side by side

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 520.57 N/A -1.15 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.82 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CEL-SCI Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.83 beta indicates that CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.