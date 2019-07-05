CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparison side by side

Since CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 4 536.74 N/A -1.24 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.55 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CEL-SCI Corporation and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility and Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CEL-SCI Corporation and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.75, with potential upside of 272.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.