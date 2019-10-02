CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 22.75M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 403,059,975.52% 0% -102.6% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 90,277,777.78% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 44.93% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.