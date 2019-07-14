CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 372.30 N/A -1.24 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 201.72% and its average price target is $14.

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.

On 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.