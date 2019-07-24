CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Contrasting side by side

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 394.02 N/A -1.24 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 69 301.21 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CEL-SCI Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 and its Quick Ratio is has 17. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has stronger performance than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.