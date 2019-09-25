CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Contrasting side by side

Since CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 546.11 N/A -1.15 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 78.8% respectively. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.