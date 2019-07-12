Cedar Rock Capital LTD Upped Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Holder Bvf Lifted Its Position by $2.59 Million as Valuation Rose

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 3.77 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 333,735 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64M worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was made by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 257,151 shares to 431,700 shares, valued at $31.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Vbi Vaccines Inc.