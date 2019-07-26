Cedar Rock Capital LTD Stake In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Boosted; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Founders Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30B, up from 12.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 7.26 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.48M shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 2.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 630,540 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 2.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Trust has 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 224,916 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 1.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 5,278 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Llc has 7,761 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fjarde Ap holds 0.92% or 1.36 million shares. Texas-based Hilltop Holding has invested 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackenzie reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). National Bank & Trust invested in 109,481 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested in 261,175 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares to 162,763 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.