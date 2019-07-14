Cedar Rock Capital LTD Raised Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $6.52 Million; American Investment Services Lowered Its Pnm Res (PNM) Holding by $394,142 as Valuation Rose

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video)

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 23,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 552,745 shares traded or 45.45% up from the average. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – PNM Resources: 2018, 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance to Be Affirmed During Meetings; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,503 shares to 140,715 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PNM’s profit will be $48.59 million for 20.29 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 369.23% EPS growth.

