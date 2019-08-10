Cedar Rock Capital LTD Position In Starbucks (SBUX) Was Raised; Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Holding Boosted by Rk Capital Management Llc

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 45,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 309,699 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52M, up from 264,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.42. About 48,438 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business

