Cedar Rock Capital LTD Position In Philip Morris Intl (PM) Was Has Increased; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Upped Amarin Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (AMRN) Holding by $5.42 Million

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09M, up from 9.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.86M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (AMRN) by 270.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 270,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 370,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 24.20M shares traded or 297.98% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America invested in 0.28% or 33,597 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co invested in 0.26% or 31,530 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.02% or 4,320 shares in its portfolio. Old Point Tru And N A owns 15,397 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 38,294 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Mcf Ltd Liability Com holds 476 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 3,324 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability owns 4,374 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 7,857 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,574 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 59,701 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,064 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,000 shares to 259,552 shares, valued at $20.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 325,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Inc.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $31.51 million activity. $2.26 million worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was sold by STACK DAVID M on Thursday, January 10. The insider Zakrzewski Joseph S sold 200,000 shares worth $3.40 million. $644,373 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares were sold by Ketchum Steven B. The insider Kalb Michael Wayne sold 200,000 shares worth $3.05 million. Ekman Lars sold $2.43M worth of stock.