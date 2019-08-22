Cedar Rock Capital LTD Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $6.98 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Atlanta Capital Group Lowered Its Stake by $439,686

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30B, up from 12.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 172,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,577 shares to 21,860 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 33,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe Dalton invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moors Cabot owns 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 323,490 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated owns 51,808 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 20,000 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc invested in 1.33% or 84,860 shares. Wheatland Advisors owns 53,891 shares. 537,095 are held by Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc reported 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nicholas Invest Prns LP holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,497 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedgewood Investors Pa stated it has 19,488 shares. Cambridge Tru Communications reported 3.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The -based Avenir has invested 7.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gradient Llc holds 0.16% or 20,864 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd owns 2.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 752,203 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 334,479 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 2,529 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 2.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,909 shares. First Dallas Secs Incorporated holds 0.52% or 6,906 shares. 20,448 were accumulated by Hilltop Hldgs Inc. Carret Asset Ltd Co stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 4,621 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 2,243 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management stated it has 10,705 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,993 shares. State Street Corporation reported 115.04M shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clark Estates Incorporated New York accumulated 5,720 shares. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake.