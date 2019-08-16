Cedar Rock Capital LTD Lifted Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $6.52 Million; Rpm Intl (RPM) Share Value Rose While Welch & Forbes Upped Its Stake

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 6,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 52,571 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 45,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 668,654 shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,307 were reported by Argent Tru Co. Perkins Coie Tru reported 43,593 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Lc reported 1,995 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Co invested in 0.17% or 410 shares. Lincoln National Corp owns 22,267 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 3,299 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 31,725 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co holds 113,074 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Jnba Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smart Portfolios has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Summit Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,800 shares. Amarillo State Bank invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Com owns 3,152 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs owns 5,656 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,525 shares to 741,409 shares, valued at $103.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 12,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,928 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).