Cedar Rock Capital LTD Lifted Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Price Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Increased Citigroup (C) Stake

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 2.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 225,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 3.12M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock or 29,621 shares. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock or 22,264 shares. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc has 1.11 million shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding reported 10.17M shares stake. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 15,520 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Management Ltd Com accumulated 20,634 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hillsdale Inv Inc reported 5,710 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Lc invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 151,032 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 284,695 shares. Waddell Reed Inc accumulated 1.67M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Cibc World Markets reported 1.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First National Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,337 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc holds 1.18% or 29,265 shares. Markston Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

