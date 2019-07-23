Cedar Rock Capital LTD Increased Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $6.98 Million as Shares Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Market Value Rose

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 6.19 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 818,752 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,436 shares to 147,101 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Ayala John sold $966,713.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.21% stake. 2,973 were reported by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 130,397 shares. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated reported 1,870 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 238,268 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 63 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 1,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Planning Advsrs Limited Com has 22,140 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atria Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0.56% or 52,359 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 728,566 shares. Shine Advisory Services accumulated 1,106 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.71% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ubs Oconnor Lc stated it has 180,000 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. On Monday, February 4 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,395 shares. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock or 19,049 shares. $2.20 million worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.