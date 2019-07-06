Cedar Rock Capital LTD Increased Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $9.06 Million as Share Value Rose; Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09M, up from 9.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 530,931 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 3,619 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Agf Invs reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Canal stated it has 12,000 shares. Moreover, Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Davenport Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.89% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 806,664 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,448 shares. Allen Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,183 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 5,230 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Community Natl Bank Na has 8,689 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru holds 33,492 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 84,030 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Lp accumulated 95,334 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

