Cedar Rock Capital LTD Holds Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose While Oarsman Capital Upped Position by $860,301

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 9.35M shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $249.18. About 3.04M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares to 12,576 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,773 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advisors LP holds 6,725 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 46,334 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has 3,600 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. 215,142 are owned by Voloridge Mgmt. Kj Harrison And Prns owns 11,500 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Co owns 25,362 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 606,869 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jasper Ridge Prtn Limited Partnership holds 12,375 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owns 14,066 shares. Df Dent Company Inc has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bessemer Gp holds 1.47% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.55 million shares. Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Advsr Limited Liability reported 31,897 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 6,364 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando.