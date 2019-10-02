Cedar Rock Capital LTD Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Trimmed as Stock Declined; Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $2.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 22,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 218,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.60 million, down from 240,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 1.26M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 194,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.17M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720.42M, down from 9.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 6.84M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “VIDEO: Make 5G Investing Plays Like the Pros – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 300 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com accumulated 195,352 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd owns 1,050 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Citadel Limited Liability reported 2.45M shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Charles Schwab Inc owns 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.53 million shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru holds 1.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 106,046 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bell State Bank has invested 0.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 67,440 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 18,500 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Company reported 791 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,303 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 22.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Investment by 87,252 shares to 198,005 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Indx (IWM) by 402,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Philip Morris International: A Dividend Increase Is Expected In September – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vaping ban in India to remain – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street tumbles as trade war threatens U.S. economy – Reuters” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 5.37 million shares. 113,211 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. State Street Corporation accumulated 59.84M shares. Girard Prtnrs owns 0.37% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 26,706 shares. Bridges, a Nebraska-based fund reported 137,647 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Brandywine Trust has 1.71% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.02% or 5,230 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 0.58% or 75,238 shares. E&G Limited Partnership reported 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.82% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cedar Rock Cap Limited holds 17.04% or 9.17 million shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor holds 57,753 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Llc holds 6,000 shares.