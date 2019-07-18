Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Raised Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Stake by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30B, up from 12.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 36,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,933 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 44,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 853,419 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 19,882 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,250 shares, and cut its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Lp owns 306,401 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.59% or 215,664 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Clark Cap Mngmt Gru reported 1.24% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 183,846 shares. Tdam Usa reported 167,527 shares. Castine Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 140,668 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Co invested in 25,900 shares. 1,283 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. Amp Ltd owns 240,028 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 65,681 shares. Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.8% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wallington Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.48% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial +1.5% after Q1 beats – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: M&T Bank, NRG Energy and Citizens Financial Group – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,493 shares. Troy Asset Management holds 13.1% or 2.57M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.71 million shares. 212,006 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. 2,822 were accumulated by Barry Ltd. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 52,028 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,712 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Company holds 161,990 shares. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gyroscope Management Grp Limited Liability Com has 4,315 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 79,418 shares. Aldebaran Financial has invested 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iron Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,903 shares. Assetmark stated it has 237,050 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorp invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).