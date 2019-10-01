Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Lowered Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $35.31 Million; Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $2.71 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 19,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 226,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.06M, up from 206,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 31,879 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 214,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 3.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510.85 million, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.37. About 34,385 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) by 35,732 shares to 69,805 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 4,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,401 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BNY Mellon CEO departing for Wells Fargo – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “7 things to know today and small, midsize business owners still optimistic – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Earnings Pave The Way For A Higher Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank increases its line of credit – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Lc reported 23,499 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 27.19M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. 1,730 are held by Tiemann Investment Lc. 51,651 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. Moreover, Scotia Cap Inc has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 503,385 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 6.05 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Everence Capital Mngmt owns 16,824 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability accumulated 6,859 shares. State Street Corp has 20.48M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,460 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Co holds 1.81% or 78,582 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.02% or 1,315 shares. Rockland owns 4,946 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Connors Investor Serv Inc stated it has 19,203 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 59,200 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 1.87% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Coastline Tru accumulated 1.08% or 45,030 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.38% or 37,640 shares in its portfolio. Albion Fincl Grp Ut invested in 3,221 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parsec Financial Mgmt has 54,365 shares. Capital Ok stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.07% or 1,521 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 158,499 shares. Sabal accumulated 129,614 shares. Permanens Cap LP holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 9,522 shares. Fmr Limited Company has 1.71M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.