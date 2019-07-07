Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) Reaches $2.59 Yearly Low; Resonant Has 1.25 Sentiment

The stock of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.41 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.59 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $230.57 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $2.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.14M less. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 130,920 shares traded. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 20.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c

Resonant Inc (RESN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 15 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 12 cut down and sold their stock positions in Resonant Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.32 million shares, up from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Resonant Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter creates for radio frequency front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $59.83 million. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter creates for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter creates for various RF frequency bands.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc. holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. for 484,565 shares. Leisure Capital Management owns 79,575 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.03% invested in the company for 13,800 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 33,372 shares.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 83,030 shares traded. Resonant Inc. (RESN) has declined 29.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 06/03/2018 – Resonant: Unfortunate That Park City Is Launching a Proxy Contest at This Time; 06/03/2018 – PARK CITY CAPITAL REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR RESONANT; 25/05/2018 – Resonant Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Resonant Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Owns 5.2% of the Shrs of Resonant Inc; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Will Nominate 6 Director Candidates at Resonant’s Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 27/04/2018 – Resonant Design Engineer, Andy Guyette, Wins Prestigious “Microwave Prize” from Microwave Theory and Techniques Society; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Capital LLC

Analysts await Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Resonant Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Resonant Inc. Presents Updated Company Presentation Nasdaq:RESN – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Resonant Inc. Expands Relationship with its Largest Tier 1 Customer – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Resonant Inc. Initiates $4 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

More notable recent Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cedar Realty: Preferred Stock Offers 7.4% Yield, A Large Discount On Improving Quality – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cedar Realty Trust: Necessary, Mundane And Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $230.57 million. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It has a 18.77 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states.

Analysts await Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 42.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.19 per share. CDR’s profit will be $9.79 million for 5.89 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.