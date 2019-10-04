Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.73 N/A 0.14 20.44 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 23 3.46 31.44M 0.58 37.42

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 139,547,270.31% 5.8% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cedar Realty Trust Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -29.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33%

For the past year Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has -11.46% weaker performance while Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 12.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Cedar Realty Trust Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.