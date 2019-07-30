Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) to pay $0.05 on Aug 20, 2019; Tesla (TSLA) Sellers Increased By 2.86% Their Shorts

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 20, 2019. (NYSE:CDR) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Cedar Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $2.52 translates into 1.98% yield. Cedar Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 179,478 shares traded. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 20.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) had an increase of 2.86% in short interest. TSLA’s SI was 25.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.86% from 24.78 million shares previously. With 5.97 million avg volume, 4 days are for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s short sellers to cover TSLA’s short positions. The SI to Tesla Inc’s float is 20.27%. The stock increased 3.39% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $235.77. About 9.14M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/04/2018 – KGO-TV: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Investors Are Growing Worried About Tesla: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – RT @Lebeaucarnews: Moody’s downgrades TSLA credit ratings and assigns a negative outlook adding: “Tesla’s ratings reflect the significant s…; 29/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN NO ACCIDENTS OR INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH ISSUE; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Says Issue Has Affected Fewer Than 0.02% of Possible Model S Cars; 16/05/2018 – Tesla has faced production problems with its Model 3 and a management reshuffle, while CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for his leadership of the company; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Is Still Burning Cash, but Elon Musk Sees a Turning Point; 12/04/2018 – NTSB: Tesla Remains a Party to Other Ongoing Crash Investigations; 24/05/2018 – AXON INVESTORS APPROVE TESLA-LIKE MOONSHOT AWARD FOR CEO SMITH; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC -BP WIND ENERGY, THROUGH UNIT, SIGNED A PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO INSTALL A HIGH-STORAGE BATTERY AT ITS TITAN 1 WIND FARM IN SOUTH DAKOTA

More notable recent Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Cedar Realty Trust To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is There Now An Opportunity In Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cedar Realty: Preferred Stock Offers 7.4% Yield, A Large Discount On Improving Quality – Seeking Alpha" on May 01, 2019.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The company has market cap of $224.34 million. The Company's portfolio comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 18.26 P/E ratio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. The insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000. 102,880 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Tesla (TSLA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous – Benzinga" published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "How To Play Tesla Stock Following Earnings – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla had 66 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

