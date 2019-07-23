Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) to pay $0.05 on Aug 20, 2019; Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shorts Up By 2.46%

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) had an increase of 2.46% in short interest. CPB’s SI was 24.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.46% from 23.88M shares previously. With 2.26M avg volume, 11 days are for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s short sellers to cover CPB’s short positions. The SI to Campbell Soup Company’s float is 15.7%. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi President, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Keith R. McLoughlin Named Interim CEO; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 20, 2019. (NYSE:CDR) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Cedar Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $2.33 translates into 2.15% yield. Cedar Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 691,520 shares traded or 133.68% up from the average. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 20.73% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The company has market cap of $207.43 million. The Company's portfolio comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $34 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 39.71 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.