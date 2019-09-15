Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Lifted Its Stake by $303,368 as Share Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 151,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% . The hedge fund held 882,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 730,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Cedar Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 355,479 shares traded. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 39.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, down from 94,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 187,800 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $434.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 346,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 4,211 shares. Independent Investors has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Victory owns 176,624 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 98,490 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Benin Mgmt Corp has 1.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,399 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 1.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 470,094 shares. Gruss Inc holds 0.98% or 6,500 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability holds 2.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 112,745 shares. Mcrae Capital reported 3,045 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com owns 17,826 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Bank holds 0.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 79,194 shares.

