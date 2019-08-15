Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Covered By Compass Point with $2.0000 Target; Petmed Express Has 1.21 Sentiment

In a a report sent to clients and investors on 15 August, Compass Point analyst just has initiated coverage of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) with Sell rating. The target is $2.0000.

Petmed Express Inc (PETS) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 76 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 63 sold and trimmed positions in Petmed Express Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 18.65 million shares, down from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Petmed Express Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 53 New Position: 23.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The company has market cap of $215.43 million. The Company's portfolio comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 27.19 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 78.70 million shares or 1.37% more from 77.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $334.10 million. The firm markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.