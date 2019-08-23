Cedar Fair LP (FUN) to pay $0.93 on Sep 17, 2019; Neogenomics Has 1.31 Sentiment

Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) is expected to pay $0.93 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:FUN) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.93 dividend. Cedar Fair LP’s current price of $54.65 translates into 1.69% yield. Cedar Fair LP’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 585,413 shares traded or 89.13% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 124 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 95 sold and decreased their stakes in Neogenomics Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 75.90 million shares, up from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Neogenomics Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 60 Increased: 62 New Position: 62.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 417,076 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. for 396,327 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 269,488 shares or 4.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 4.27% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 219,992 shares.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1228.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The firm operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. It has a 18.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Cedar Fair, L.P. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com owns 4,195 shares. Brookstone reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,495 shares. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 4,821 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 1.31M shares. Hsbc Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,000 shares. South Street Limited Liability Com invested in 0.52% or 32,290 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has 28,588 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Valley Advisers holds 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 1,500 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt accumulated 60,216 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com accumulated 3,296 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Blair William & Il owns 21,680 shares.