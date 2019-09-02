Cedar Fair LP (FUN) to pay $0.93 on Sep 17, 2019; 3 Analysts Covering Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) is expected to pay $0.93 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:FUN) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.93 dividend. Cedar Fair LP’s current price of $55.98 translates into 1.65% yield. Cedar Fair LP’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 378,193 shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 45.76% above currents $43.05 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. See Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. It has a 18.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 14.38 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.