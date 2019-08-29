Cedar Fair LP (FUN) to pay $0.93 on Sep 17, 2019; 1 Analysts Bullish HCI Group, Inc. (HCI)

Among 2 analysts covering HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCI Group Inc has $50 highest and $42 lowest target. $46’s average target is 20.36% above currents $38.22 stock price. HCI Group Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Sunday, March 10 report. The stock of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, March 8. See HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) latest ratings:

Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) is expected to pay $0.93 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:FUN) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.93 dividend. Cedar Fair LP’s current price of $54.85 translates into 1.69% yield. Cedar Fair LP’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 342,106 shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. It has a 18.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Cedar Fair, L.P. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 39,227 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 106,644 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blair William & Il holds 21,680 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Interocean Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Boston Advisors Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,841 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 44,032 shares. South Street Llc has invested 0.52% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Avenir has 0.48% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 86,209 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 475 shares. Fin Counselors Inc accumulated 4,918 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1,000 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc has 1,245 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cambridge Rech Advsrs stated it has 29,306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $312.65 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.

