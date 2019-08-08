Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stake Maintained by Overbrook Management Corp; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Share Price Declined, Old Republic International Has Upped Stake

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 347,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 340,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 136,137 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 379,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.31M, up from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 2.70 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell Communication invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il reported 5,583 shares. 274,505 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4,517 shares. 45,349 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc. Blackrock owns 22.94 million shares. Iowa Bankshares reported 0.22% stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 761,917 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.13% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 104,794 are held by Aperio Grp Ltd. Motco reported 15 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Fil invested in 0% or 142 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). First Mercantile Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 8,213 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares to 545,400 shares, valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, TEVA, CAH and ABMD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health Appoints Stephen Mason To Lead Medical Segment – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cannell Peter B holds 4,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 11,850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management, New York-based fund reported 235 shares. Cap Rech Investors holds 1.85M shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co owns 4,259 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 4,821 shares. 12,841 were reported by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Moreover, Armistice Lc has 0.58% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Columbia Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,134 shares. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 32,290 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 2.06 million shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.22% or 16,635 shares.

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cedar Fair Announces Its 2019 First-Quarter Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.