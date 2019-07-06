Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cortland Associates Has Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Stake

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 30,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 103,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 118,164 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.84 million shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). National Pension Ser reported 1.47 million shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). American National Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 2,950 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Finance Counselors holds 0.71% or 190,071 shares in its portfolio. 336,114 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Parkside Bancorp And Trust reported 8,242 shares stake. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Girard Ptnrs reported 26,727 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 4,747 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clearbridge Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). E&G Advsr Lp reported 6,547 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 202,532 shares. Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 4,918 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks invested in 6,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Advsr Cap Management reported 56,343 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Whittier Trust Co holds 5,600 shares. 370,964 were reported by Epoch Invest Prns. Barnett & holds 1.5% or 50,106 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru Co has invested 0.04% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).