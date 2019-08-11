Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Shareholder Armistice Capital Boosted Its Stake by $2.60 Million as Market Value Declined; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Upped Its A T & T (T) Position by $316,231

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 505,870 shares traded or 84.85% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 1,544 shares to 22,672 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in N V R Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,743 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Company invested 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 229,954 shares. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus has 0.97% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ckw has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenwood Gearhart has 2.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 224,193 shares. James Investment Rech holds 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 158,467 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.28% or 243,571 shares in its portfolio. Covington Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 185,858 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.75 million shares. 3.34M were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Churchill Mgmt reported 449,616 shares stake. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 85,470 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 28.67M shares. Victory Capital Management Inc has 572,616 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14.20M shares.

