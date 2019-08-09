Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Position Upped by Overbrook Management Corp; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increases Stake in Kb Financial Group (KB)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 347,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 340,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 1.33M shares traded or 391.35% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. It closed at $32.65 lastly. It is down 25.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,420 shares to 300,244 shares, valued at $39.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KB Home gains another bull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KB Home declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KB Home Stock Wins 4 Upgrades in 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Continues To Slide – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Winning High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Payouts Over 5% – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cedar Fair Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Results and Reports Record Performance for First Seven Months – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Feb 22, 2019 – Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.52% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Hl Fincl Svcs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 10,159 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 53,500 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company reported 27,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,602 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 2.06M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Winfield Associate has 0.38% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Naples Glob Ltd Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 44,032 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 202,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 13,141 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier invested in 5,600 shares. Valley National Advisers has 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 1,500 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 1,613 shares.