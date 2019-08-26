Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Holding Has Raised by Overbrook Management Corp; As Antero Res (AR) Shares Declined, Ellington Management Group Has Raised by $2.15 Million Its Stake

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 347,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, up from 340,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 106,388 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 127.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 269,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 479,833 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 210,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $969.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.135. About 4.34M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Prtn Incorporated invested in 370,964 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier has 5,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. 12,503 were accumulated by Brookstone Capital. Burgundy Asset has 0.5% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Fiduciary Tru Company has 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 4,769 shares. 153,423 are held by Raymond James And Assocs. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 13,096 shares. Natixis holds 53,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Aull & Monroe reported 60,216 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 475 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.19% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 3,602 shares. 14,743 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $128,835 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of stock or 16.09M shares.

