Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Holder Armistice Capital Raised Stake; Ambarella (AMBA) Holder Stifel Financial Trimmed Its Holding

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 179,530 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 13,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 50,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 248,871 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4,528 shares to 42,528 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 40,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications owns 135,963 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 5,474 were reported by Guggenheim Lc. Whittier has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Natixis owns 125,526 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 263,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 10,455 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 2,250 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 317,847 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd accumulated 18,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Redmond Asset Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). White Pine Cap Ltd accumulated 21,650 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 235 shares. North Star Invest Corporation invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Neuberger Berman Lc reported 4.93 million shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 200 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 10,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winfield Associate owns 13,600 shares. Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,918 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% or 53,500 shares in its portfolio. 27,798 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). The Connecticut-based Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 362,145 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 13,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 59,920 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt invested in 60,216 shares.