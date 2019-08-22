Cedar Fair LP (Call) (FUN) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Boosted Stake; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Maintained by Dowling & Yahnke Llc

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (Call) (FUN) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 64,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 136,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 71,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 576,960 shares traded or 90.47% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 27,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 3.74M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,195 shares to 12,296 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,721 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has 2,605 shares. Strategic Incorporated reported 55,053 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 144 shares. Covington Cap reported 15,778 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 207 shares. 118,688 are owned by Grimes And. Regions Corporation reported 76,413 shares. Snyder Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.15% or 35,297 shares. Oarsman has 1.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com owns 5.92 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.51% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 9,601 shares. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability has 1.16% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 289,647 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aspen Inv Mgmt holds 7,617 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic +2% premarket on fiscal Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Medtronic, Snap And More – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 153,600 shares to 21,300 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:EAT) by 43,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IJR).

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong retail sales report lifts theme park sector – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “California’s Great America Makes Waves with Completely Transformed Waterpark, â€œSouth Bay Shoresâ€ – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “VIDEO: Here’s a look at Carowinds’ new attraction, festival coming in 2020 – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cedar Fair Announces Its 2019 First-Quarter Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michigan’s Adventure Introduces New â€œCamp Snoopyâ€ Area – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% or 211,150 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.21% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). 11,850 were reported by Huntington Fincl Bank. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.19% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 680,964 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 29,306 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). 101,637 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 13,141 shares. 12,503 were accumulated by Brookstone Cap Management. American Century Inc holds 44,500 shares. New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,617 shares. 5,300 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation.