Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) are two firms in the General Entertainment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair L.P. 52 1.98 N/A 2.04 25.89 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation 54 2.86 N/A 3.14 17.20

In table 1 we can see Cedar Fair L.P. and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Fair L.P. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cedar Fair L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair L.P. 0.00% -909.6% 6% Six Flags Entertainment Corporation 0.00% -41.6% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Cedar Fair L.P. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cedar Fair L.P. Its rival Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Cedar Fair L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cedar Fair L.P. and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s potential upside is 12.06% and its consensus target price is $55.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Cedar Fair L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.7% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Cedar Fair L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cedar Fair L.P. -2.08% -1.03% 1.7% 0.11% -18.74% 11.59% Six Flags Entertainment Corporation -1.01% 6.69% -15.37% -5.46% -14.19% -2.84%

For the past year Cedar Fair L.P. had bullish trend while Six Flags Entertainment Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cedar Fair L.P.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; and Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, as well as two gated outdoor water parks. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.