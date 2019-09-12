Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Shares Declined While River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.93 Million; As Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Shares Rose, Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $11.28 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 593,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 970,122 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.99 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 7,048 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ EPS 17.62 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY 10% TO 0% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +12% TO +16%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 41% TO RUB 4,099 MLN ($71.6 MLN); 27/04/2018 – Sergey Solonin Reports 20.12% Stake In QIWI; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q Rev $111M; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: 2018 Total Net Adj Rev Guidance Assumes No Contribution From Tochka, Rocketbank Projects

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 41,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 361,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.23M, down from 402,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 12,709 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 295,823 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $178.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 328,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analysts await Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. QIWI’s profit will be $20.02 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Qiwi plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $194.50M for 4.00 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold FUN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.