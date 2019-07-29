Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) EPS Estimated At $0.86; Shorts at PROBE METALS ORDINARY SHARES (PROBF) Lowered By 38.5%

PROBE METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had a decrease of 38.5% in short interest. PROBF’s SI was 23,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 38.5% from 38,700 shares previously. With 62,000 avg volume, 0 days are for PROBE METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PROBF)’s short sellers to cover PROBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.875 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report $0.86 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 120.51% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. FUN’s profit would be $48.58 million giving it 14.91 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $-1.46 EPS previously, Cedar Fair, L.P.’s analysts see -158.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 28,945 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Probe Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $96.86 million. The Company’s principal property is the Val-dÂ’Or East Gold Project, which includes approximately 655 claims covering an area of 25,149 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It currently has negative earnings.

