Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Analysts See $3.46 EPS; Broadfin Capital Lowered Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Position By $10.16 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) stake by 75.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 376,215 shares as Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)’s stock declined 8.71%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 123,785 shares with $3.44M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Myriad Genetics Inc now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 330,016 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA COVERS JAN. 1, 2014 TO PRESENT; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COUNSYL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MYRIAD; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 06/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS HAS IDENTIFIED ~20K BRCA VARIANTS: SPOKESMAN; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report $3.46 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 7.98% from last quarter’s $3.76 EPS. FUN’s profit would be $191.59 million giving it 4.22 P/E if the $3.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Cedar Fair, L.P.’s analysts see 211.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.42% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 2.48M shares traded or 539.40% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 19.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Cedar Fair, L.P. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 24,488 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). 85,577 were accumulated by Avenir. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Whittier Tru owns 5,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 534,194 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 12,534 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 2,000 shares. Bard Assoc Inc holds 10,601 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 35 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 235 shares. Sei reported 0% stake. Carnegie Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 62,272 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 14,876 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Myriad Genetics has $4500 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 29.67% above currents $28.92 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) rating on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated has 79,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.21% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 501,818 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 140 shares. 998,443 are held by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Arizona State Retirement System reported 113,817 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 11,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 2.73 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 148 shares. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 16,300 shares. Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 0.21% or 63,442 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 170,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 202,813 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 35,161 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 0% or 97,681 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 13,480 shares.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.08 million for 28.92 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.