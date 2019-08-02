Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Analysts See $0.86 EPS; Verition Fund Management Trimmed Its Carnival (CCL) Holding

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report $0.86 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 120.51% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. FUN’s profit would be $48.66 million giving it 14.84 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $-1.46 EPS previously, Cedar Fair, L.P.’s analysts see -158.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 418,975 shares traded or 66.64% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN)

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 53.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 7,058 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 6,081 shares with $308,000 value, down from 13,139 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $33.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.34M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.61 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27. Deutsche Bank maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 13,952 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 18,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 98,036 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca invested in 113,275 shares. Capital Incorporated Ca, California-based fund reported 27,020 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 22.13M shares. Profund Ltd Com owns 10,512 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5,057 are held by Bangor Savings Bank. Arrow Financial owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1,200 shares. Davis R M holds 271,164 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. City reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 688 are owned by Peddock Capital Lc. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Tealwood Asset Management has 54,965 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Co holds 2.58M shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) stake by 10,659 shares to 16,185 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 21,034 shares and now owns 37,034 shares. Dropbox Inc was raised too.

